iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,010 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,188,000 after purchasing an additional 240,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,756,000 after purchasing an additional 491,276 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

