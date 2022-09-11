iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $9,274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EFAV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. 659,162 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.