iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 22,655,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,526. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

