iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $240.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

