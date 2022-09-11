iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $54,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.59. 1,478,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,566. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

