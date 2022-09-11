iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $38,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWO opened at $233.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.79.

Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

