iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,044 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IVV traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

