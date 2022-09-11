ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ITV Price Performance
Shares of ITVPF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.
ITV Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITV (ITVPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.