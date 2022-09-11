JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.32. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,915,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.