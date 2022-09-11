JAT Capital Mgmt LP Grows Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,592 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up 2.0% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.09% of Smartsheet worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,306. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

