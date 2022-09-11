JAT Capital Mgmt LP Purchases Shares of 65,104 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. GitLab makes up 1.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 526,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in GitLab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GitLab by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,391. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -38.14.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

