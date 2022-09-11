JAT Capital Mgmt LP Takes $11.19 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 3.4% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.48. 5,418,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.