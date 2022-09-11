JAT Capital Mgmt LP Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,854,000. RH makes up about 5.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.24% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RH by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RH by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH traded up $11.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.56. 1,813,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.51. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $733.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

