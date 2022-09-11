JAT Capital Mgmt LP Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,632 shares during the quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,055,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,507,000 after buying an additional 3,236,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of PINS stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.55. 27,908,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,948,250. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.