JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) versus Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Head to Head Survey

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JBG SMITH Properties and Impac Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.50%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 10.88% 2.31% 1.11% Impac Mortgage -21.17% -473.03% -2.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Impac Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $634.36 million 4.02 -$79.26 million $0.57 39.14 Impac Mortgage $66.32 million 0.15 -$3.88 million ($0.48) -0.94

Impac Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Impac Mortgage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Irvine, California.

