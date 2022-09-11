JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,774,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,954,176 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 10.6% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 3.62% of JD.com worth $2,822,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 345,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,265,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,667,000 after purchasing an additional 510,226 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in JD.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Finally, CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JD opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD.com Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.