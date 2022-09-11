Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $40.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.20.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

JXN opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.52. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $499,908.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $439,049,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after purchasing an additional 876,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

