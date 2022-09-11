Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Globe Life Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.91. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

