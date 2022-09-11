Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NCC Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCC Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NCC Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Separately, Investec upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NCCGF opened at $2.50 on Friday. NCC Group has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

