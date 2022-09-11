Jefferies Financial Group Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $74.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after buying an additional 3,021,715 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,153,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,417,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

