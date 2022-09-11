Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Airbus Price Performance

AIR stock opened at €96.00 ($97.96) on Thursday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €103.61.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

