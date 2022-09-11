Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.78 Million

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $33,651.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be purchased for $22.43 or 0.00103441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

