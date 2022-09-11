Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

