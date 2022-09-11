Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 325 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.7% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.25 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

