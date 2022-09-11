Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

