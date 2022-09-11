Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $173.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average of $178.55. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

