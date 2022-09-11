Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $191.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

