Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.4 %

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

