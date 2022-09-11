Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $271.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.91. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.