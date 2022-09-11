Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 405 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

