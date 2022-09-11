Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,443,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VGT opened at $354.66 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

