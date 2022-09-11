John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

