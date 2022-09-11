Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $67.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE JCI opened at $58.15 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

