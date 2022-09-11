JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,145,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,309,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.47% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,881,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

