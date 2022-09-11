JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 530” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 470 ($5.68) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.11) on Thursday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.53. The company has a market capitalization of £34.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

