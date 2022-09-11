JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Target Price to GBX 220

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingfisher to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Kingfisher Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 242.10 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 605.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

