KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,450 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of KAR opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

