Kenfarb & CO. Has $746,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kenfarb & CO. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $9,980,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

