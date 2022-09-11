Kenfarb & CO. Purchases 1,700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kenfarb & CO. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %
ABBV stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
