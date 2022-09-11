Kenfarb & CO. Purchases Shares of 65,043 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $539,552.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,159,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 12.85. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $14.99.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

