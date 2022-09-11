Kenfarb & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $405.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.81 and a twelve month high of $804.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.