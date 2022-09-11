Kenfarb & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $405.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.81 and a twelve month high of $804.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
