Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.61. The stock had a trading volume of 994,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

