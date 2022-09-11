Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $565,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,152,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 788,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,442,000 after buying an additional 53,148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,920,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 237.9% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,764. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

