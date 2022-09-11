Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 882 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,233 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 3.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

CLF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,894,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

