Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 658,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 686,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 90,910 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.