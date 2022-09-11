Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 5.4 %
KC opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.54. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
