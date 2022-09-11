KittyCake One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,800.00 (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One KittyCake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KittyCake has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. KittyCake has a market capitalization of $101,031.80 and $121,800.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00775787 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014742 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019819 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
KittyCake Coin Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KittyCake
Receive News & Updates for KittyCake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KittyCake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.