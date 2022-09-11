Koinos (KOIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.99 Million

Koinos (KOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Koinos coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Koinos has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Koinos has a market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $10,549.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.
Koinos Coin Profile
KOIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork.
Koinos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Koinos using one of the exchanges listed above.
