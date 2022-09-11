Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.37 million. Lantronix also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Lantronix Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.
Insider Activity at Lantronix
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantronix (LTRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.