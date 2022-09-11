Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.37 million. Lantronix also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,010 shares in the company, valued at $187,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,401 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $95,453.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,829.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,254 shares of company stock valued at $435,449. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.