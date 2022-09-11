Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,441. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

